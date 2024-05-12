Mother's Day in Ukraine, International Nurses' Day, World Plant Health Day. What else can be celebrated on May 12

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76039 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106072 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148994 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249693 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173955 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225537 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31711 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40969 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35043 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59360 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224285 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76039 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53432 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59360 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112766 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113669 views
Mother's Day in Ukraine, International Nurses' Day, World Plant Health Day. What else can be celebrated on May 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118420 views

Today, on the second Sunday of May, loving children of all ages honor their mothers in many countries around the world, including Ukraine. Ukraine joined the celebration of Mother's Day in 1999, and today's event is gradually replacing the Soviet holiday of March 8.

Today, on the second Sunday of May, loving children of all ages honor their mothers in many countries, including Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine joined the celebration of Mother's Day in 1999, and today's event is gradually replacing the Soviet holiday of March 8.  

In 1908, the American Anna Jervis initiated the celebration of Mother's Day after her mother died. She appealed to various authorities with a proposal to establish a day on which everyone could honor their mothers.

The initiative of the persistent American woman did not go unnoticed: in 1910, the Georgia state authorities decided to celebrate Mothers' Day.

The event gradually became popular in the United States  and many other countries.

Mother's Day is one of the most touching holidays because each of us, from childhood to our last days, carries in our souls a single and unique image - the image of our mother, who will understand everything, forgive, always pity and love us selflessly no matter what.

On May 12, all nurses around the world celebrate their professional holiday. The event was launched in 1974 at the initiative of the International Council of Nurses.

The profession of nursing in its modern sense owes its emergence to the British woman Florence Nightingale. During the Crimean War, it was she who organized a group of women volunteers who helped wounded British soldiers.

In 1860, she organized the world's first school of nursing.  

The first educational institution for nurses on the territory of modern Ukraine appeared in 1895 in Lviv.

Today, nature lovers can join the events dedicated to the World Plant Health Day.

The goal of the event is to inform humanity that life on our planet largely depends on the health of plants - they make up 80% of the food we eat and provide 98% of the oxygen we breathe.

At the same time, you can join the Day of Environmental Education, the organizers of which are trying to draw the attention of humanity to the need to preserve nature.

Today, many countries around the world are holding events dedicated to the International Day of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness.

This is a pathological condition in which a person feels constantly tired for a long time, but attempts to rest fail.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is more common in women than in men. It usually occurs between the ages of 25 and 40, but can also be diagnosed in adolescents, children, and the elderly. According to statistics, CFS occurs in about 2% of people on the planet.

This disease is diagnosed if an unexplained feeling of constant fatigue lasts for at least six months. This chronic systemic disease is accompanied by disorders of a number of body systems. If this syndrome develops, it is difficult for people to live a normal life, they experience problems with work, study, and communication.

Today, the exact causes of chronic fatigue syndrome are unknown. However, a number of factors have been identified that can trigger its development: prolonged stress, chronic sleep disorders, hormonal disruptions, certain viral infections, lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, gastrointestinal disorders, and certain medications taken for a long time.

May 12 is also World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, a chronic condition in which a person suffers from widespread pain in certain parts of the body and hypersensitivity to pressure. Additional symptoms include sleep disorders, increased fatigue, numbness, bowel problems, paresthesia, etc.

The definitive cause of fibromyalgia has not yet been identified, but experts attribute this condition to genetics, psychological and neurobiological factors, and environmental conditions. Treatment consists mainly of psychocorrection, medication, and exercise.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Epiphanius, a Palestinian monk, preacher, and theologian who fought against heresy in the ranks of the Christian Church.

Epiphanius, Denis, Fedor, Peter, and Yevdokia celebrate their name days today.  

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

