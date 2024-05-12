Mother's Day in Ukraine, International Nurses' Day, World Plant Health Day. What else can be celebrated on May 12

Today, on the second Sunday of May, loving children of all ages honor their mothers in many countries, including Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine joined the celebration of Mother's Day in 1999, and today's event is gradually replacing the Soviet holiday of March 8.

In 1908, the American Anna Jervis initiated the celebration of Mother's Day after her mother died. She appealed to various authorities with a proposal to establish a day on which everyone could honor their mothers.

The initiative of the persistent American woman did not go unnoticed: in 1910, the Georgia state authorities decided to celebrate Mothers' Day.

The event gradually became popular in the United States and many other countries.

Mother's Day is one of the most touching holidays because each of us, from childhood to our last days, carries in our souls a single and unique image - the image of our mother, who will understand everything, forgive, always pity and love us selflessly no matter what.

On May 12, all nurses around the world celebrate their professional holiday. The event was launched in 1974 at the initiative of the International Council of Nurses.

The profession of nursing in its modern sense owes its emergence to the British woman Florence Nightingale. During the Crimean War, it was she who organized a group of women volunteers who helped wounded British soldiers.

In 1860, she organized the world's first school of nursing.

The first educational institution for nurses on the territory of modern Ukraine appeared in 1895 in Lviv.

Today, nature lovers can join the events dedicated to the World Plant Health Day.

The goal of the event is to inform humanity that life on our planet largely depends on the health of plants - they make up 80% of the food we eat and provide 98% of the oxygen we breathe.

At the same time, you can join the Day of Environmental Education, the organizers of which are trying to draw the attention of humanity to the need to preserve nature.

Today, many countries around the world are holding events dedicated to the International Day of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness.

This is a pathological condition in which a person feels constantly tired for a long time, but attempts to rest fail.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is more common in women than in men. It usually occurs between the ages of 25 and 40, but can also be diagnosed in adolescents, children, and the elderly. According to statistics, CFS occurs in about 2% of people on the planet.

This disease is diagnosed if an unexplained feeling of constant fatigue lasts for at least six months. This chronic systemic disease is accompanied by disorders of a number of body systems. If this syndrome develops, it is difficult for people to live a normal life, they experience problems with work, study, and communication.

Today, the exact causes of chronic fatigue syndrome are unknown. However, a number of factors have been identified that can trigger its development: prolonged stress, chronic sleep disorders, hormonal disruptions, certain viral infections, lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, gastrointestinal disorders, and certain medications taken for a long time.

May 12 is also World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, a chronic condition in which a person suffers from widespread pain in certain parts of the body and hypersensitivity to pressure. Additional symptoms include sleep disorders, increased fatigue, numbness, bowel problems, paresthesia, etc.

The definitive cause of fibromyalgia has not yet been identified, but experts attribute this condition to genetics, psychological and neurobiological factors, and environmental conditions. Treatment consists mainly of psychocorrection, medication, and exercise.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Epiphanius, a Palestinian monk, preacher, and theologian who fought against heresy in the ranks of the Christian Church.

Epiphanius, Denis, Fedor, Peter, and Yevdokia celebrate their name days today.