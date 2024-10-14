Moscow region under attack by drones - Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported a UAV attack on the Moscow region. Representatives of the Russian authorities and the Moscow region have not yet commented on this information.
Moscow region under attack by UAVs. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Kovalenko did not provide any further details. Representatives of the Russian authorities or the Moscow region have not yet commented on the drone attack.