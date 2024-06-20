More than half of Ukrainians are familiar with the concept of “barrier-free”

More than 57% of Ukrainians know or rather know about the concept of "barrier-free", while 34% are not familiar with this term. The most knowledgeable were war veterans and active military personnel.

This is evidenced by data from a study by the Center for social change and behavioral economics, writes UNN.

According to the survey, 57% of respondents know or rather know about the concept of "barrier-free". However, 34% of respondents do not know what it is. These figures indicate that the majority of Ukrainians have an idea of barrier-free travel, but a significant part of the population still needs additional information.

An analysis of awareness among different social groups shows that war veterans (85%) and active military personnel (73%) are the most knowledgeable about barrier-free activities. At the same time, groups that directly face barriers, such as parents of children with disabilities (72%) and people with disabilities (67%), have lower levels of awareness. Respondents most often associate barrier-free travel with the absence of obstacles (16%), physical and psychological barriers (14%), as well as the ability to freely use space (13%).

These data highlight that the concept of barrier-free in people's minds is associated with removing barriers that restrict their mobility and access to services. The study also found that 10% of respondents believe that the available information is sufficient, while 9% note that the topic is publicized in the media, and 8% believe that there is not enough information about events.

The most popular activities are the dissemination of information about barrier-free activities via the internet and social networks (44%) and volunteer activities (32%). And 27% of respondents are ready to personally communicate with representatives of certain categories of the population. Overall, 83% of respondents agree that barrier-free travel is an important value for society.

recall

The problem of inclusivity of urban infrastructure continues to be a hot topic. The lack of a barrier-free environment negatively affects people with disabilities and low-mobility groups of the population, making it difficult for them to move and integrate into public life. In the capital, almost half of pedestrian approaches do not meet the requirements of inclusivity.