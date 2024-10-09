More than 114 000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine during the first week of the epidemic season

During the first week of the current epidemic season, 114,487 cases of ARVI were recorded in Ukraine, the incidence rate is below the epidemic threshold but higher than last year's figure, most of the cases are among children under 17, according to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

The epidemic season for acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), as indicated, started on September 30.

"The intensive SARS incidence rate is 356.0 per 100,000 people, which is 26.3% less than the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine and 22.6% more than the same period last epidemic season," the PHC said.

As noted, all age groups were involved in the epidemic process. "The most intense epidemic process of SARS, including influenza and COVID-19, was among children under the age of 17, with the share of the total number of cases at 61.1%," the report says.

"From September 30 to October 6 this year, 2826 people were hospitalized (2.5% of the total number of SARS patients), including 1678 children under 17, which is 59.4% of all hospitalized patients. No fatalities due to influenza have been registered," the Center for Public Health noted.

At the same time, "during the same period of time, 11 fatalities were reported among people who tested positive for COVID-19." "All the deceased were adults, aged 39-87, without preventive vaccinations against COVID-19 in the last 12 months," the PHC said.

During the reporting week, 5,763 people were reportedly vaccinated against influenza, including 2,378 people from medical and epidemic risk groups.

