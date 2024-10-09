More than 114 000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine during the first week of the epidemic season

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

More than 114 000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine during the first week of the epidemic season

Kyiv  •  UNN

During the first week of the epidemic season, 114,487 cases of ARVI were recorded in Ukraine. The incidence rate is below the epidemic threshold but higher than last year's figure, with children under 17 being the most affected.

During the first week of the current epidemic season, 114,487 cases of ARVI were recorded in Ukraine, the incidence rate is below the epidemic threshold but higher than last year's figure, most of the cases are among children under 17, according to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

During the first week of the current influenza and ARVI epidemic season, 114,487 cases of ARVI were registered

- reported the PHC.

The epidemic season for acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), as indicated, started on September 30.

"The intensive SARS incidence rate is 356.0 per 100,000 people, which is 26.3% less than the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine and 22.6% more than the same period last epidemic season," the PHC said.

As noted, all age groups were involved in the epidemic process. "The most intense epidemic process of SARS, including influenza and COVID-19, was among children under the age of 17, with the share of the total number of cases at 61.1%," the report says.

"From September 30 to October 6 this year, 2826 people were hospitalized (2.5% of the total number of SARS patients), including 1678 children under 17, which is 59.4% of all hospitalized patients. No fatalities due to influenza have been registered," the Center for Public Health noted. 

At the same time, "during the same period of time, 11 fatalities were reported among people who tested positive for COVID-19." "All the deceased were adults, aged 39-87, without preventive vaccinations against COVID-19 in the last 12 months," the PHC said.

During the reporting week, 5,763 people were reportedly vaccinated against influenza, including 2,378 people from medical and epidemic risk groups.

Ministry of Health: flu vaccines will soon be available in pharmacies16.09.24, 16:39 • 14195 views

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
ukraineUkraine

