More than 7,000 cameras that can recognize cars and drivers operate on Ukrainian roads - Interior Ministry

More than 7,000 video cameras in Ukraine can recognize faces, license plates, and cars by brand and color. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

In 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs continued to work on the development of integrated video surveillance platforms, with more than 8,000 video cameras integrated into a single platform.

In total, the regional video surveillance and video analytics systems have more than 50,600 cameras. Of these, 7191 cameras operate with analytics functions, such as face, license plate, and car color and brand recognition.

As of today, 50 more cameras for automatic recording of traffic violations have been launched in Ukraine