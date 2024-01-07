More than 12 thousand invincibility points are already operating in Ukraine, 700 more are ready to open - Ministry of Reconstruction

More than 12,000 indestructibility points have already been deployed in Ukraine and more than 700 are ready to open, according to the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There are already 12,596 indestructibility points in Ukraine, and more than 700 more are ready to open if necessary - the statement said.

It is noted that the ministry's team checked the status of readiness of the invincibility points to receive the population. The ministry also reminded that the Diia app has a map of the invincibility points that can be downloaded for offline viewing.

"For security reasons, the geolocation of the points is not displayed in Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and partially Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions," the ministry said.

Recall

Amid forecasts of a sharp cold snap in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia remindedthat Fortresses and Fortitude Points are operating at the country's railway stations.