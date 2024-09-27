Missile strike on Dnipro: destruction of an industrial facility, no casualties

The enemy army launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. There are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

After midnight, the aggressor launched a missile attack on Dnipro, causing destruction on the territory of an industrial facility.

As a result of this attack, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, no one was injured.

In addition, the occupiers shelled Nikopol and Marhanets community using a kamikaze drone and heavy artillery. The strikes damaged infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

