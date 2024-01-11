Missile launchers withdrawn by Russia from the sea to basing points - Defense Forces of the South

Russia keeps six ships in the Black and Azov Seas, while there are no enemy missile carriers in the sea, the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy ship grouping consists of 6 ships on duty in the Black and Azov Seas. The missile carriers have been brought to their basing points," the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine said in a statement on Telegram.

Russians in Crimea are preparing logistics and infrastructure for transportation to the base in Novorossiysk - Gumenyuk