Minister: Ministry of Education website temporarily down due to enemy cyberattack

Dear friends, in case you were wondering, the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is temporarily down due to a Russian attack. But our specialists are already working to restore it - wrote Lisovyi in X.

