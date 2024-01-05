Military-patriotic lyceums for children of wounded or killed soldiers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

This year, a patriotic lyceum will be opened for children of fallen or seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Two more institutions will be opened in 2025. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in an interview with a telethon, UNN reports .

In 2024, we want to open one lyceum, and in the following year - two more. They will be for children from families who have lost their breadwinner, so that we can protect and accompany them. The same will apply to benefits, legal, social and psychological counseling. - said Igor Klymenko.

Details

Special educational institutions will be created for children of fallen or seriously wounded Ukrainian defenders. There, young citizens will receive assistance, support and preparation for admission to higher education institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A special application will soon be launched to clearly understand how many children can enter a military-patriotic lyceum. It will be the only one to track the needs of wounded or injured servicemen of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Data will be entered into the app by the relevant services of the National Police, border guards, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Guard.

According to Klymenko, 2024 will be a crucial year in building a system of assistance to our wounded or injured military, as well as supporting their families.

180 criminal proceedings have been opened: Klymenko on bribe-takers who help tax evaders