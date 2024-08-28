MES approved recommendations on the organization of education in kindergartens

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127395 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208779 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158864 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203868 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112561 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 86162 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 60314 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102788 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 97267 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 45435 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208779 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206388 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 23064 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 40244 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152504 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155617 views
MES approved recommendations on the organization of education in kindergartens

MES approved recommendations on the organization of education in kindergartens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13693 views

The Ministry of Education and Science has developed recommendations for kindergartens for the new school year. The document covers safety, learning formats, patriotic education and English language learning.

 The Ministry of Education and Science approved recommendations on the organization of the educational process in kindergartens for the new school year. The document covers security issues, learning formats, and  patriotic education. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education. 

Details

Among the main recommendations are algorithms for actions during an air raid and requirements for shelters in kindergartens. Depending on the situation in the region, there are explanations on the possibility of organizing full-time, blended or distance learning. 

Reportedly, the main format for organizing the activities of preschool education institutions is face-to-face, however, given the security situation in different regions of the country, heads of military administrations and institutions may decide to introduce distance or blended learning

In cases where the institution is located in the territory of potential danger but does not have the ability to arrange a shelter, preference is given to distance education.

Each kindergarten must be equipped with panic button, public address system and other safety elements; have clear algorithms for staff response to air raid alarms, algorithms for evacuation of children during meals, classes,  outdoor walks, daytime naps, etc.  Staff should be trained to respond to emergencies, including first aid. 

It is noted that access to shelters in the GSE is provided exclusively to  participants in the educational process. In the case of organizing a group for short-term stay in a shelter or protective structure, only participants of the educational process will also have access to these shelters during classes

The document also pays special attention to children with special educational needs and IDP families, and guarantees the physical and psychological safety of children as a priority. 

In addition, the recommendations include patriotic education and learning English.

Preschool education institutions must ensure the study and use of the state language . It is noted that the use of the language of the aggressor or occupying state is unacceptable. 

At the same time, according to the Law on the Use of the English Language in Ukraine, English language learning for children of senior preschool age will become mandatory starting September 1, 2026.

More than 800 educational institutions have decided to join the renewal of the subject “Defense of Ukraine” - MES27.08.24, 10:45 • 73784 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

