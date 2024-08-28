MES approved recommendations on the organization of education in kindergartens

The Ministry of Education and Science approved recommendations on the organization of the educational process in kindergartens for the new school year. The document covers security issues, learning formats, and patriotic education. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education.

Details

Among the main recommendations are algorithms for actions during an air raid and requirements for shelters in kindergartens. Depending on the situation in the region, there are explanations on the possibility of organizing full-time, blended or distance learning.

Reportedly, the main format for organizing the activities of preschool education institutions is face-to-face, however, given the security situation in different regions of the country, heads of military administrations and institutions may decide to introduce distance or blended learning.

In cases where the institution is located in the territory of potential danger but does not have the ability to arrange a shelter, preference is given to distance education.



Each kindergarten must be equipped with panic button, public address system and other safety elements; have clear algorithms for staff response to air raid alarms, algorithms for evacuation of children during meals, classes, outdoor walks, daytime naps, etc. Staff should be trained to respond to emergencies, including first aid.

It is noted that access to shelters in the GSE is provided exclusively to participants in the educational process. In the case of organizing a group for short-term stay in a shelter or protective structure, only participants of the educational process will also have access to these shelters during classes

The document also pays special attention to children with special educational needs and IDP families, and guarantees the physical and psychological safety of children as a priority.

In addition, the recommendations include patriotic education and learning English.

Preschool education institutions must ensure the study and use of the state language . It is noted that the use of the language of the aggressor or occupying state is unacceptable.

At the same time, according to the Law on the Use of the English Language in Ukraine, English language learning for children of senior preschool age will become mandatory starting September 1, 2026.

