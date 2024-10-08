Mayor: at least two people under the rubble at site of Russian strike in Kharkiv

At least two people were trapped in the rubble in Kharkiv as a result of a strike by Russian troops, and rescuers are making every effort to help them, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There are at least two people under the rubble at the impact site. Rescuers are doing everything to help them - Terekhov wrote.

6 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian attack, infrastructure destroyed - RMA