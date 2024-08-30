Mass events banned in Volyn without permission after violations

Mass events have been banned in Volyn region without a permit due to the security situation, Volyn RMA head Yuriy Pogulyayko said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the regular meeting of the Defense Council, it was forbidden to hold mass events in the Volyn region without the appropriate approval. Event organizers will have to apply to the local executive authority no later than 10 days before the event," Pogulyayko said on Telegram.

According to him, if a mass event is to take place on the territory of a community, approval is required from the relevant district military administration. If it is a regional event, then with the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

"This decision was made in connection with the security situation and in response to the recent cases of public order violations," Pogulyayko said.

The official does not explicitly state what it is about, but the decision was made after reports of public order violations at the festival in Lutsk Castle.

Previously

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk saidthat "on August 17-18, the Lutsk Food Fest took place on the territory of the Lutsk Castle, during which some facts of public order violations were recorded." "Visitors of the event pointed to the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, fights both inside and outside the Lutsk Castle, and indecent behavior of some visitors. This caused indignation and a negative reaction among visitors and residents of our community," the mayor said.

He called on the director of the Historical and Cultural Reserve in Lutsk, as the property manager and the one who leases the castle for events, to take more responsibility for organizing and holding such festivals on the castle grounds.