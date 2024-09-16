Mandatory evacuation of two border districts announced in Russia's Kursk region

A mandatory evacuation of the population has been announced in Rylsk and Khomutiv districts in the Russian Kursk region, which are located in a 15-kilometer zone from Ukraine. This was announced by the governor of the Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, reports UNN.

“Based on the operational information, the regional operational headquarters decided to evacuate the settlements of Rylsk and Khomutov districts located in the 15-kilometer zone adjacent to the border with Ukraine. The coordination of the evacuation process is entrusted to law enforcement agencies, local administrations and vigilantes of the Patriot Center in Kursk,” Smirnov said.

In August, evacuation was announced from the Belovsk district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation due to the “tense situation.