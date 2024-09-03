Man attacks neighbor with an axe over garbage in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, police served a notice of suspicion to an attacker who hit a neighbor with an ax. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

A 37-year-old resident of Bila Tserkva was detained by law enforcement after he hit his neighbor in the head with a kitchen ax in the courtyard of an apartment building. The attack occurred on August 30, when residents of the city reported to the police that a man they knew had injured a 31-year-old woman. The attacker tried to escape but was detained by eyewitnesses.

Law enforcement officers found out that the attacker, who was outraged that garbage had been left under his door, attacked his neighbor with accusations. He was carrying a knife, but fortunately did not have time to use it. The police seized material evidence at the scene.

The injured woman was hospitalized with an open head injury and a fractured head bone.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm under Part 1 Article 121 of the Criminal Code. He faces up to eight years in prison.