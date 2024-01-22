ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
"Magyar has announced a 50-million-dollar collection for electronic warfare systems and attack drones

"Magyar has announced a 50-million-dollar collection for electronic warfare systems and attack drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26177 views

The Commander of the Aerial Reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced a fundraising drive of UAH 50 million to purchase 50 electronic intelligence systems, evacuation equipment and attack drones for various units of the Armed Forces.

The commander of the Aerial Reconnaissance Unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (call sign "Magyar") announced a collection of 50 million UAH to purchase 50 REW systems, evacuation equipment for various units of the Armed Forces, and attack drones, UNN reports.

"The amount of money we raise is unlimited, I have to limit it only to the current capabilities of the community, which usually watches my videos patiently and kindly, to limit it to UAH 50 million, although today we have signed up more than UAH 100 million for the needs of the unit, which is exclusively high-tech equipment. These are strict, strict means of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence, these are new types of strike bombers, which I usually call the night doctor, which is a highly effective and very target-rich night work, where we need to work on increasing the depth, to protect all the control systems, to increase the payload, and we are constantly picking up and expanding the line of those vehicles, which, by the way, will teach a large number of mobilized people to operate and fight," noted Magyar.

Details of the Magyar meeting can be found here: 

According to him, the collection was announced only for two categories of equipment, which will be transferred to various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as they are very much needed and will help the military on the front line without waiting for the formation of a new separate unit. In particular, we are talking about 50 radar systems, which have already been trained by more than 70 crews, and which are provided by the Magyar Birds . They are capable of detecting enemy fpv drones and providing relevant information by means of electronic warfare to destroy them. "This is what we are showing by example, and only on the outskirts of Krynky today the number of drones detected by the combined group of our unit with the Marines has exceeded 1700 units. More than 1200-1300, I don't remember, have already been destroyed. The efficiency of these means is 76%," noted Magyar.

The second item of expenditure for various units of the Armed Forces is evacuation carts. "We are distributing the fourth thousand carts, and now they have been infected with a virus. Finally, the brigades have realized that each unit should have such a simple means of delivering ammunition to their positions and evacuating the wounded and sorry for the fallen comrades," said Magyar, adding that a long queue of brigades has already been formed.

According to him,  UAH 4.6 million needs to be raised for a thousand carts, and a little over UAH 1.5 million for 50 REM systems, and all this money will be distributed to various brigades of the Armed Forces.

All other funds will be used for the urgent purchase of air strike capabilities, including copter and rotary-wing drones, winged strike drones, as well as winged reconnaissance aircraft, electronic warfare equipment and electronic intelligence.

"Fifty million hryvnias is a lot of money. We have raised three times as much with you, we used to raise UAH 164 million, which was difficult, but we managed. And now I'm asking everyone to join in,  to spread the word and donate as much as you can, no matter how hard it is for everyone, and there is an understanding that funds and opportunities are currently limited. But we need to supplement what the state cannot provide us with," Magyar said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

