Over the last day, combat actions took place near Makiivka and Stelmakhivka. Russians did not achieve any success there. They continue to hit the villages along the contact line. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Combat actions took place near Makiivka and Stelmakhivka yesterday. The occupants did not succeed there. They continue to shell villages along the frontline. In the area of Kuzemivka, they fired twice from a multiple rocket launcher system. Nevske, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka were shelled with cannon artillery. The enemy used 88 unmanned aerial vehicles near these settlements, - Lysogor wrote.

In addition, he said that in a week's time, schoolchildren in the so-called "luhansk people's republic" will be introduced to a new educational program called "Luhansk character.

"Its authors are employees of the local pedagogical university who took a few steps back and used the experience of the Soviet education system. For example, 'character' will be formed in 'septembers' - primary school students. Middle schoolers will be called "pioneers," and high schoolers will be called "hard workers. But the latter title would have to be earned by performing "socially useful work." The Russians decided to start the decline of the "republic" with the younger generation," said Lisogor.

The General Staff reportedthat 160 combat engagements were registered over the past day. The situation was the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector.