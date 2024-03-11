Lithuania bans the use of cars with Russian license plates

A ban on the use of cars with Russian license plates has come into force in Lithuania. Exceptions are provided for the cars of the diplomatic corps and vehicles in transit to and from the Kaliningrad region. This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

All other such cars were ordered to either leave the territory of the Baltic Republic or their owners had to re-register them in Lithuania.

According to the Customs Department, as of March 10, there were about 50 cars with Russian license plates in Lithuania. According to the department, these vehicles, if they have not left the country, are subject to confiscation, and their owners are punished for an administrative offense with a fine of €200 to €6 thousand.

Vehicles in transit to and from the Kaliningrad region can stay in Lithuania for 24 hours.