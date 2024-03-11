Lithuania bans the use of cars with Russian license plates

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15509 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 48672 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39251 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 203557 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184649 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174667 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220260 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249056 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154862 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371575 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11608 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 48537 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 203423 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165923 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184552 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10128 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19349 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20003 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32673 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40535 views
Lithuania bans the use of cars with Russian license plates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29189 views

Cars with Russian license plates are banned in Lithuania, with the exception of diplomatic corps vehicles and vehicles in transit to/from the Kaliningrad region.

Lithuania bans the use of cars with Russian license plates

A ban on the use of cars with Russian license plates has come into force in Lithuania. Exceptions are provided for the cars of the diplomatic corps and vehicles in transit to and from the Kaliningrad region. This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

All other such cars were ordered to either leave the territory of the Baltic Republic or their owners had to re-register them in Lithuania.

According to the Customs Department, as of March 10, there were about 50 cars with Russian license plates in Lithuania. According to the department, these vehicles, if they have not left the country, are subject to confiscation, and their owners are punished for an administrative offense with a fine of €200 to €6 thousand.

Vehicles in transit to and from the Kaliningrad region can stay in Lithuania for 24 hours.

30.05.23, 04:57 • 453286 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Lithuania
