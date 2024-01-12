Lawyer: Kyrylo Kernes will not be prosecuted for alleged drug trafficking due to statute of limitations

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84177 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110100 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139656 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137321 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176057 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171561 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282548 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178200 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167196 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106375 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84044 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36014 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58447 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43803 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 84177 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260624 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43803 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106623 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106613 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122725 views
Lawyer: Kyrylo Kernes will not be prosecuted for alleged drug trafficking due to statute of limitations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133638 views

Kyrylo Kernes cannot be tried for alleged drug trafficking due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, says lawyer Denys Tsypin. Criminal cases in Odesa are often closed for this reason.

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Gennadiy Kernes, will not be prosecuted for alleged drug trafficking because the statute of limitations has already expired. This opinion was expressed by lawyer Denis Tsypin in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Earlier, we told you that Kyrylo Kernes avoided criminal prosecution for the distribution of ecstasy and marijuana. In particular, during the investigation of one of the criminal cases of drug trafficking in Kharkiv, investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine found out that Kyrylo Kernes had been selling ecstasy and marijuana in the Kharkiv nightclub Laboratoria for two years.  However, Kernes, as well as another person involved in the case, cocaine suspect Igor Gavrilov , were never punished. The case was to be heard by a court in Odesa.

"No, we still have Lozovyi's amendments, which provide for the investigation timeframe, and the case was closed according to the investigation timeframe, and that's it," Tsypin said when asked whether law enforcement officers could return to the investigation.

According to Tsypin, it is common for Odesa to close criminal cases due to the statute of limitations.

"Well, we can only speculate here, you know. They closed the case against one and against the other. Odesa is famous for such decisions, investigators work like that there. A kind of "special court", they usually have this practice," Tsypin said.

Recall 

Kyrylo Kernes is suspected of possibly assisting pro-Russian elements to destabilize the region. Russian-backed politician Yevhen Muraiev may use Kernes to advance Russian goals in Ukraine. Sources of UNN reported that Kyrylo Kernes regularly travels to Vienna to meet with Muraiev. 

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising