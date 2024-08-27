ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Last night, an armed attack on the security post of a local shopping center took place in Lutsk - OK “Zakhid”

Last night, an armed attack on the security post of a local shopping center took place in Lutsk - OK “Zakhid”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38712 views

On the night of August 27, an unknown person opened fire at a security post of the Lutsk military training center, wounding a senior soldier. The soldiers returned fire, the criminal fled, and is wanted by law enforcement.

On the night of August 27, an unidentified person opened fire at the security post of the Lutsk shopping center. A senior soldier was wounded and is currently being treated in hospital. This was reported by the Operational Command "West", UNN reports.

Details

On August 27, at night, an unidentified person opened fire on the security post of the Lutsk TCC. As a result of the attack, a senior soldier, M., was wounded and is currently being treated in hospital. The soldiers of the security company, who were on duty at the time, acted decisively under the circumstances and returned fire. The criminal managed to flee the scene. He is now wanted by law enforcement

- the statement said.

The JC emphasized that the TCC is a secure facility, and in case of a threat to the lives of servicemen, they will open fire to kill.

The servicemen who were on guard duty yesterday are soldiers with combat experience who were transferred to the Lutsk military training center after being wounded. All of them are locals who heroically went to defend our land from the very beginning of the Russian invasion. They were wounded and transferred to the rear

- added to OK.

Recall

The National Police previously announced that there was a shooting in Lutsk at night - an unknown person opened fire on military personnel, the military opened fire in return.A special police operation was launched,

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies

