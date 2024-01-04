ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Kyivstar denies information about months-long access to subscribers' personal data by hackers inside the company

"Kyivstar denies information about months-long access to subscribers' personal data by hackers inside the company

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyivstar denies allegations of prolonged access to user data by hackers, saying that the investigation into the December 12 cyberattack is ongoing and no data leaks have been detected.

National  mobile operator Kyivstar has denied  information about the alleged months-long access to and leakage of personal data of subscribers by hackers "inside" the company. UNN reported this with reference to the press service of Kyivstar. 

Kyivstar does not confirm the information spread in social networks and some media about the alleged months-long access to subscribers' personal data by hackers "inside" the company and its leakage

 - said Kyivstar. 

The press service said that the official investigation into the cyberattack on Kyivstar's network, which took place on December 12, 2023, is still ongoing. 

"Various versions are being considered, none of which is final yet. All information on the cyberattack investigation is available on the website of the Security Service of Ukraine, which is directly involved in this process. No facts of leakage of personal data of subscribers were found during the investigation," the statement said. 

SBU helps to repel new Russian cyberattacks on Kyivstar04.01.24, 10:39 • 25551 view

Kyivstar said that  the cyberattack that took place on December 12, 2023, affected some technological systems responsible for communication, but they were restored within a few days thanks to the professional work of the company's specialists and partners.

"Kyivstar network operates as usual and provides all basic services to its subscribers. 99% of telecommunications equipment in the government-controlled territory is in working order. Kyivstar has already taken additional measures for cybersecurity, in particular, access control has been strengthened, additional server and workstation control systems have been implemented, and further steps to strengthen cybersecurity are planned," Kyivstar said. 

Ilya Vityuk, the head of cyber intelligence at the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that before the cyber attack, enemy hackers had been in the system of the Kyivstar mobile operator since May 2023. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Technologies

