Kyiv resident damages 6 cars in Obolon district, one of them belonging to the military

In Kyiv, a man was detained who, while drunk, damaged 6 cars in the Obolon district of the capital, one of which belonged to the military. He could not explain the motive for his actions. Now he faces up to five years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, Kyiv police received a report from a local resident that an unknown person had damaged cars parked near his house, one of which belongs to the military, in a yard in Obolon district.

As it turned out, the 35-year-old Kyiv resident damaged the windshields of four cars with his hand and broke the mirrors of two more. According to law enforcement, the man was drunk. The offender could not explain the motive for his actions.

A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. A notice of suspicion is being prepared and the man faces up to five years in prison.

