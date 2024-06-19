Kyiv resident damages 6 cars in Obolon district, one of them belonging to the military

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12982 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 130209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131767 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 146016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203564 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241707 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149398 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370396 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182826 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149877 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 130023 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112990 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131634 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145884 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9912 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11334 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16882 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26573 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Kyiv resident damages 6 cars in Obolon district, one of them belonging to the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17582 views

A drunken 35-year-old Kyiv resident damaged 6 cars, including one military vehicle, in Obolon district and now faces up to 5 years in prison for hooliganism.

Kyiv resident damages 6 cars in Obolon district, one of them belonging to the military

In Kyiv, a man was detained who, while drunk, damaged 6 cars in the Obolon district of the capital, one of which belonged to the military. He could not explain the motive for his actions. Now he faces up to five years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police. 

Details 

Today, Kyiv police received a report from a local resident that an unknown person had damaged cars parked near his house, one of which belongs to the military, in a yard in Obolon district. 

As it turned out, the 35-year-old Kyiv resident damaged the windshields of four cars with his hand and broke the mirrors of two more. According to law enforcement,  the man was drunk. The offender could not explain the motive for his actions.

A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. A notice of suspicion is being prepared and the man faces up to five years in prison.

Woman and 14-year-old son involved in arson of military vehicles detained in Kyiv18.06.24, 13:08 • 31408 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91