Kyiv Oblast hromadas receive 10 more school buses - Kravchenko

Kyiv Oblast hromadas receive 10 more school buses - Kravchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15995 views

Communities in Kyiv Oblast received 10 new Ukrainian-made buses to transport students. A total of 41 school buses were purchased at the expense of the state subvention and co-financing from the communities.

Communities in the Kyiv region have received 10 more Ukrainian-made buses to transport students to educational institutions. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kravchenko, modern and comfortable transport has been sent to these communities:

  • Tetiivska;
  • Tashanskaya;
  • Yagotynska;
  • Tabletop;
  • Velykodymerska;
  • Belogorodskaya;
  • Myronivska;
  • Rzhyschivska;
  • Glevakhovskaya;
  • Kalynivska;

A total of 41 school buses were purchased at the expense of the state subvention in co-financing with communities. The communities financed the purchase at a level of at least 35%. So, 20 buses have already been handed over, and in September we will hand over 21 more to the communities

- said the head of the Kyiv RMA. 

He also noted the support of international partners in this matter. This year they donated 13 buses.

In total, more than 400 school buses are used to transport children to educational institutions in Kyiv region.

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said that there should be no schools in the Kyiv region that work completely remotely.

