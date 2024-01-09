Kherson sector: Griffin501 marines repel Russian attack near Krynka

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 80142 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109747 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139198 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137022 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175892 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171514 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282295 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178194 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167188 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148828 views

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106122 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 82277 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 33959 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 56564 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 40817 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 80142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249946 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235062 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260402 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 40817 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139198 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106509 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106503 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122626 views
Kherson sector: Griffin501 marines repel Russian attack near Krynka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35223 views

Ukrainian marines successfully repelled a Russian attack in Kherson, destroying a tank with a drone strike. Russian troops suffered losses in manpower and equipment.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army tried to use armored vehicles to push our defenders from their positions on the left bank near the village of Krynky. However, the Russians failed. Instead, they suffered losses in strength and equipment. One of the episodes of repulsing this assault was shown by volunteer and activist Serhiy Sternenko with reference to the telegram of the fighters of Griffin501, reports UNN.

Today, Russians started storming the Marine Corps foothold on the left bank of the Kherson region again. The video shows one of the episodes of the assault. "The Griffin 501 soldiers destroyed a Russian tank with an accurate strike using your drone. They hit the tank's combat center, which blew it to pieces.

- Sternenko wrote.

Details

It should be noted that Griffin 501 is a separate battalion of marines.

Judging by the video, they recorded from the drone the Russians preparing for an attack, which had already begun to move towards their positions on tanks and armored personnel carriers. The marines then sent an FPV attack drone to meet the enemy.

The Ukrainian UAV hit a T-72B3 tank of the occupiers, which immediately detonated its ammunition.

Kherson MP Ihor Semenchev Sr. found guilty of collaboration08.01.24, 18:24 • 31028 views

Optional

Russian troops attacked Kherson region  131 times over the past day, two people were killed and 5 wounded.

The terror of Kherson residents did not stop on Monday. In the late afternoon, the head of the OVA reported an attack on the regional center of the region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

