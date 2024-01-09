Kherson sector: Griffin501 marines repel Russian attack near Krynka

In the Kherson region, the Russian army tried to use armored vehicles to push our defenders from their positions on the left bank near the village of Krynky. However, the Russians failed. Instead, they suffered losses in strength and equipment. One of the episodes of repulsing this assault was shown by volunteer and activist Serhiy Sternenko with reference to the telegram of the fighters of Griffin501, reports UNN.

Today, Russians started storming the Marine Corps foothold on the left bank of the Kherson region again. The video shows one of the episodes of the assault. "The Griffin 501 soldiers destroyed a Russian tank with an accurate strike using your drone. They hit the tank's combat center, which blew it to pieces. - Sternenko wrote.

It should be noted that Griffin 501 is a separate battalion of marines.

Judging by the video, they recorded from the drone the Russians preparing for an attack, which had already begun to move towards their positions on tanks and armored personnel carriers. The marines then sent an FPV attack drone to meet the enemy.

The Ukrainian UAV hit a T-72B3 tank of the occupiers, which immediately detonated its ammunition.

Russian troops attacked Kherson region 131 times over the past day, two people were killed and 5 wounded.

The terror of Kherson residents did not stop on Monday. In the late afternoon, the head of the OVA reported an attack on the regional center of the region.