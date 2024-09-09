Kharkiv under enemy attack: no casualties
Russian troops strike Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, causing a fire in a garage and bushes. Four private houses were damaged in Malodanylivka community, with no casualties.
The aggressor forces shelled Kharkiv, setting shrubbery and a garage on fire. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Details
Tonight, at 03:01, terrorists attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a garage and shrubbery caught fire, fortunately, without any casualties.
Recall
Another strike was recorded in Malodanylivka community. Four private houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.
