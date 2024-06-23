June 23: Typewriter day, "Alpha" Day, Trinity

Today, on June 23, you can celebrate an event dedicated to an invention that has long been indispensable in many offices – the Day of the typewriter, writes UNN.

It was on June 23, 1868, that American engineer and inventor Christopher Scholes received a patent for the world's first typewriter.

Prototypes of these devices have been tried before. In particular, in 1714, the Englishman Henry Mel received a patent for his typewriter, and in 1808, the Italian Pellegrino Turi presented a typewriter of his own design. However, their inventions broke down almost immediately after they started working.

But Scholes ' typewriter, which he created in collaboration with Carlos Glidden and Samuel sole, turned out to be the most successful design.

The company "Remington" finalized the design and began industrial production of typewriters.

The first typewriter from "Remington" was received by the famous American writer Mark Twain.

In Ukraine, for many years, Electronic typewriters "Yatran"were produced using German technology.

On June 23, employees of the SB "a" Special Operations Center (Alpha)celebrate their professional holiday

On June 23, 1994, by presidential decree, Department "A" was established as part of the Central Department of the SBU and the corresponding units in the regions. In July 1996, it was reorganized into the Department for combating terrorism, protecting participants in criminal proceedings and law enforcement officers of the security service of Ukraine.

And since December 27, 2005, the Special Operations Center for combating terrorism, protecting participants in criminal proceedings and law enforcement officers has been operating.

Now the fighters of the CSO "a", known as "Alpha", use their skills to defend the country. They perform tasks in small groups in all areas of combat operations. In particular, special forces of the SBU took an active part in the defense of Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories of Kiev, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and Zaporozhye regions.

Also in Ukraine today celebrate the day of the civil servant and the day of youth and children's organizations.

Anti-corruption activists can join the world informant day today.

The purpose of the event is to raise global awareness about the fight against corruption and recognize the crucial role that informants play in this case.

The information disclosed by the whistleblower must relate to specific types of illegal actions, such as criminal offenses, threats to health and safety, or environmental damage. This information should be shared with designated parties, such as employers or designated individuals or organizations, and it should serve the public interest.

Athletes and sports enthusiasts can join the International Olympic day today.

The event was founded in 1948 in honor of the fact that it was on June 23, 1892, that Pierre de Coubertin proposed to resume the Olympic Games.

At the initiative of a number of public organizations, events on the occasion of the International Widows ' Day are being held in many countries of the world today.

According to statistics, there are more than 258 million widowed women on the planet. One in ten of them lives in poverty.

Another event dedicated to women today is the International Day of women in engineering.

Also on June 23, various events are held on the occasion of the International Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day.

Dravet syndrome is a rare disease of genetic origin, difficult-to-treat epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. It was described in 1978 by psychiatrist and epileptologist Charlotte Drave.

In most cases, this epileptic syndrome is immune to pharmacological treatment, and its prevalence is 7% among epilepsies in children under 3 years of age. It affects boys and girls equally, and its share is one case per 16 thousand newborns.

Eastern Rite Christians celebrate the Holy Trinity today.

According to the Bible, on the 50th day after the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit appeared before his disciples. The Apostles then received the gift of healing from him, learned all the languages that helped them spread Christianity around the world.

The Holy Trinity is the personification of God in three guises: fathers, sons, and the Holy Spirit.

The Holy Trinity, as an image, was adopted at the Council of Nicaea.

Name days are celebrated today by Alexander, Artem, Anton, Svyatoslav.