January 23: Handwriting Day, Day of measuring your foot

Today, on January 23, everyone can join the celebration of Handwriting Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched in 1977 in the United States at the initiative of the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association.

Then teachers and scholars began to feel that people were beginning to lose their handwriting skills. The art of calligraphy was losing its importance, and it was becoming increasingly difficult to teach the new generation to write by hand.

The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the birthday of John Hancock, President of the US Continental Congress. He went down in history not least because of his huge signature, which he put under the US Declaration of Independence.

The doctrine of handwriting, or as it is called today "graphology," appeared in 1875. It was then that the French abbot Michonneur began to study handwriting in order to determine a person's mental state.

Modern science identifies 7 main factors of handwriting that determine the psychological characteristics of its author. Graphologists pay attention to the size of the letters, their shape, angle of inclination, clarity, and force of pressure when writing.

January 23 can also be marked as the day of measuring your foot.

Three types of feet are distinguished by the length of the toes:

- Greek type. The thumb and third finger are inferior in length to the second, followed by the fourth and little fingers in decreasing order;

- Egyptian type. The longest finger is the thumb, followed in descending order by the second, third, fourth, and little fingers;

- Rectangular type. All fingers are approximately the same length. The thumb is equal to the second finger, the following fingers are reduced as follows: third, fourth, little finger.

The human foot consists of 26 bones, 33 joints, and 8,000 nerves.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Clement and his disciple Agathangel.

Clement became famous for taking care of children who had been abandoned by their pagan parents.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, Clement and Agathangel were captured and brought to trial before Emperor Diocletian.

The ruler demanded that the men renounce their faith in the Lord, but they refused. For this, the emperor ordered the beheading of Clement and Agathangel.

Klyment, Gennadiy, Volodymyr, Katerina, and Yevdokiya celebrate their name days on January 23.