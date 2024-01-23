January 23: Handwriting Day, Day of measuring your foot

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 77996 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109546 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138951 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136850 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282150 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167182 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105985 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 81188 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 32795 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 55465 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39238 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 77932 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260273 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39238 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138940 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106453 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106447 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122575 views
Actual
January 23: Handwriting Day, Day of measuring your foot

January 23: Handwriting Day, Day of measuring your foot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126661 views

The event was launched in 1977 in the United States at the initiative of the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association

Today, on January 23, everyone can join the celebration of Handwriting Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched in 1977 in the United States at the initiative of the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association.

Then teachers and scholars began to feel that people were beginning to lose their handwriting skills. The art of calligraphy was losing its importance, and it was becoming increasingly difficult to teach the new generation to write by hand.

The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the birthday of John Hancock, President of the US Continental Congress. He went down in history not least because of his huge signature, which he put under the US Declaration of Independence.

The doctrine of handwriting, or as it is called today "graphology," appeared in 1875. It was then that the French abbot Michonneur began to study handwriting in order to determine a person's mental state.

Modern science identifies 7 main factors of handwriting that determine the psychological characteristics of its author. Graphologists pay attention to the size of the letters, their shape, angle of inclination, clarity, and force of pressure when writing.

January 23 can also be marked as the day of measuring your foot.

Three types of feet are distinguished by the length of the toes:

- Greek type. The thumb and third finger are inferior in length to the second, followed by the fourth and little fingers in decreasing order;

- Egyptian type. The longest finger is the thumb, followed in descending order by the second, third, fourth, and little fingers;

- Rectangular type. All fingers are approximately the same length. The thumb is equal to the second finger, the following fingers are reduced as follows: third, fourth, little finger.

The human foot consists of 26 bones, 33 joints, and 8,000 nerves.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Clement and his disciple Agathangel.

Clement became famous for taking care of children who had been abandoned by their pagan parents.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, Clement and Agathangel were captured and brought to trial before Emperor Diocletian.

The ruler demanded that the men renounce their faith in the Lord, but they refused. For this, the emperor ordered the beheading of Clement and Agathangel.

Klyment, Gennadiy, Volodymyr, Katerina, and Yevdokiya celebrate their name days on January 23.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising