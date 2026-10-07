Jaguar unveils the long-awaited Type 01 electric car — what are its power output and range

Photo: Autoblog

Jaguar has spent years creating some of the world’s most iconic sports cars, but now the British brand is reinventing itself by introducing the ambitious new Type 01 flagship, the first step toward a new era for the automaker. Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Type 01 is a four-seat GT-class car, the most powerful road car in Jaguar’s history, and it is electric. This makes it a very important car for the brand: a statement of intent intended to prove to fans that it offers the same enjoyment and engagement as previous Jaguar models, the publication notes.

The Type 01 is equipped with three electric motors: one on the front axle and two on the rear, making it the most powerful road car in the automaker’s history. Total output is 1,016 horsepower and 1,007 pound-feet (1,365.31 N·m) of torque.

Jaguar claims that the Type 01 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

The electric vehicle has an 850-volt architecture and a 118-kilowatt-hour battery. According to the automaker, the Type 01 has a range of 720 km under the European WLTP standard and up to 560 km at a constant highway speed.

Source: Autoblog, Motor1

Jaguar has equipped the electric vehicle with a double-wishbone front suspension and a rear suspension with integrated links and adaptive air suspension. Jaguar uses air springs with adjustable volume and active two-valve dampers.

The Type 01 has five driving modes: Jaguar, Dynamic, Efficient, Ice & Snow, and Curated. In Dynamic mode, up to 87 percent of the power is sent to the rear axle, the active air springs become stiffer, and the steering and accelerator pedal become sharper.

Jaguar put considerable effort into creating a dynamic and engaging car. Seventeen percent of the vehicle’s length is accounted for by the distance between the front axle and the doors. It is a large car, but its center of gravity is below the driver’s hip level, while the yaw center is located between the passengers.

Jaguar claims that this helps create the feeling that the Type 01 "embraces the driver," and all-wheel steering also contributes to this. At low speeds, the rear wheels can turn by 6.0 degrees.

The Type 01 is also equipped with active aerodynamics. At the front, active vanes open when the powertrain and brakes require cooling. The active three-stage rear spoiler can generate up to 75 kg of downforce at speeds above 150 km/h, and when deployed, the car lowers by 1.3 cm.

The Jaguar Type 01 looks very similar to the concept. It is low and long, with a height of just 137 cm, roughly equivalent to the height of a modern Ford Mustang. It has flush door handles that, according to the automaker, can extend through ice up to 0.4 cm thick.

At the front, Jaguar has HD LED projector headlights with automatic leveling. They are the thinnest headlights in history, measuring just 8.9 cm in height. Each headlight contains 20,000 LEDs. At the rear, the designers concealed the full-width taillights in the rear bumper grille.

The car is equipped with massive wheels. Other details include a laser-engraved fender trim depicting a leaping cat and hidden ADAS components behind the Jaguar lettering on the front end.

Jaguar unveiled the Type 01’s interior in August, but there are now more details. A large 24-inch OLED screen is located behind the steering wheel, while a central 7-inch vertical touchscreen controls key functions such as multimedia and climate control.

The Type 01 lacks a traditional rearview mirror. Instead, Jaguar uses a ClearSight Rear View display built into the panoramic soundbar at the base of the windshield. The automaker positioned it at the same height as the exterior mirrors.

All four seats have heating and ventilation, while the front seats offer 12-way adjustment. The rear seats fold in a 50:50 split, increasing the luggage compartment’s capacity.

Jaguar has not announced when the Type 01 will go on sale or how much it will cost. The vehicle is expected to be priced from $100,000 to $150,000.

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