“It's like farting in a tree”: Fico mocks Slovaks who raised 4 million euros for the Armed Forces

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ridiculed Slovaks who raised 4 million euros in donations to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by Noviny , UNN reported.

Details

During an interview with the JOJ24 TV channel, Fico was asked about his attitude to the people's initiative to raise funds for ammunition for Ukraine.

At first, the prime minister avoided answering in every possible way, but eventually said that "people have the right to think that bullets and bombs are more important than helping cancer patients in Slovakia.

If we said today that let's make a collection for cancer patients, we probably wouldn't raise that much money - Robert Fico emphasized.

According to him, Slovakia is constantly helping Ukraine. The Slovak prime minister spoke about the reverse gas supply approved in 2014 and the repaired border crossing.

Against the backdrop of these statements, he ridiculed the Slovak initiative to financially support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Let every citizen of the Slovak Republic do what they want with their money, it's their decision. Do you know what the Czechs say? Že prd do Stromovky (can be translated as "fart in a tree"). Sorry for the expression, it's symbolic, it's just symbolic - Fico said.

In addition, he emphasized that the money allocated by the United States and the European Union for military support for Ukraine "will not change anything.

In a year or two, it will be the same - all the money will be spent, maybe something will be stolen, but nothing will change in Ukraine, and we will be where we are. This is my position. That's why I will still prefer a peaceful solution, a ceasefire at any cost - said the head of the Slovak government.

Context

In Slovakia, concerned citizens raised 3.9 million euros in 12 days for military aid to Ukraine. These data were published on the website of the initiative "Ammunition for Ukraine".

Recall

Slovakia and Hungary refused to participate in financing the Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, citing their opposition to the provision of lethal weapons and their belief that the conflict has no military solution.