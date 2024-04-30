“It's like farting in a tree”: Fico mocks Slovaks who raised 4 million euros for the Armed Forces

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93561 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109651 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152381 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156202 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252280 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75041 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43199 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35869 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225289 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75041 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views
“It's like farting in a tree”: Fico mocks Slovaks who raised 4 million euros for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65171 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ridiculed Slovaks who raised 4 million euros to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, preferring a peaceful settlement and a ceasefire to military aid.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ridiculed Slovaks who raised 4 million euros in donations to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by Noviny , UNN reported.

Details

During an interview with the JOJ24 TV channel, Fico was asked about his attitude to the people's initiative to raise funds for ammunition for Ukraine.

At first, the prime minister avoided answering in every possible way, but eventually said that "people have the right to think that bullets and bombs are more important than helping cancer patients in Slovakia.

If we said today that let's make a collection for cancer patients, we probably wouldn't raise that much money

- Robert Fico emphasized. 

According to him, Slovakia is constantly helping Ukraine. The Slovak prime minister spoke about the reverse gas supply approved in 2014 and the repaired border crossing.

Tusk criticized Fico for his position on Ukraine: "Guess where the border with Russia would be without our help"28.02.24, 10:14 • 28101 view

Against the backdrop of these statements, he  ridiculed the Slovak initiative to financially support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Let every citizen of the Slovak Republic do what they want with their money, it's their decision. Do you know what the Czechs say? Že prd do Stromovky (can be translated as "fart in a tree"). Sorry for the expression, it's symbolic, it's just symbolic

- Fico said.

In addition, he emphasized that the money allocated by the United States and the European Union for military support for Ukraine "will not change anything.

In a year or two, it will be the same - all the money will be spent, maybe something will be stolen, but nothing will change in Ukraine, and we will be where we are. This is my position. That's why I will still prefer a peaceful solution, a ceasefire at any cost

- said the head of the Slovak government.

Context 

In Slovakia, concerned citizens raised 3.9 million euros in 12 days for military aid to Ukraine. These data were published on the website of the initiative "Ammunition for Ukraine".

Recall

Slovakia and Hungary refused to participate in financing the Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, citing their opposition to the provision of lethal weapons and their belief that the conflict has no military solution.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

