It will help in the fight against “drops”: Parliament adopts law to improve NBU's functions in regulating financial services

On Tuesday, October 8, the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law #11043 on improving the NBU's functions of state regulation of financial services markets. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the MP, the law will help fight various financial frauds, including drops.

The Verkhovna Rada is considering measures to combat "drops": new restrictions on card transfers are among them

The Council approved #11043 on improving the NBU's functions of state regulation of financial services markets. “FOR” in total - 270 - Zheleznyak writes.

Separately, the MP emphasized that amendments , which proposed to provide partial access to the accounts of the Police, were shot down in the hall. Accordingly, they were not adopted.

AddendumAddendum

The NBU statedthat the adoption of Draft Law 11043 is one of the steps to combat the use of the payment services market for illegal purposes (so-called “drop” schemes).

Recall

Starting October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine will introduce a temporary restriction on card-to-card transfers in the amount of UAH 150,000 per month. The limit will be in effect for six months and is aimed at combating the shadow economy and the use of drop accounts.