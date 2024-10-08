It will help in the fight against “drops”: Parliament adopts law to improve NBU's functions in regulating financial services

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 33583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161740 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135028 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141452 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138246 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179592 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170636 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104700 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139701 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139417 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85841 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107293 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109429 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161755 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179598 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198060 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187098 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139417 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145570 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137053 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154020 views
It will help in the fight against “drops”: Parliament adopts law to improve NBU's functions in regulating financial services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12921 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law #11043 on improving the NBU's functions in regulating financial services markets. The law should help fight financial fraud, including drops.

On Tuesday, October 8, the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law #11043 on improving the NBU's functions of state regulation of financial services markets. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the MP, the law will help fight various financial frauds, including drops.

The Verkhovna Rada is considering measures to combat "drops": new restrictions on card transfers are among them13.08.24, 17:58 • 34459 views

The Council approved  #11043 on improving the NBU's functions of state regulation of financial services markets. “FOR” in total - 270

- Zheleznyak writes. 

Separately, the MP emphasized that amendments , which proposed to provide partial access to the accounts of the Police, were shot down in the hall. Accordingly, they were not adopted.

AddendumAddendum

The NBU statedthat the adoption of Draft Law 11043 is one of the steps to combat the use of the payment services market for illegal purposes (so-called “drop” schemes).

Recall

Starting October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine will introduce a temporary restriction on card-to-card transfers in the amount of UAH 150,000 per month. The limit will be in effect for six months and is aimed at combating the shadow economy and the use of drop accounts.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

