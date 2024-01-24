"It seems that North Korea is a more effective partner for Russia than friends who supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition" - Kuleba

The scale of the war requires more support for Ukraine from Western allies in terms of artillery ammunition. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Kuleba said that yesterday's massive Russian attack on Ukraine is clear evidence that his country needs more air defense systems and more missiles. But the situation is critical not only with the supply of air defense equipment.

"Although Ukraine has significantly increased its production and will continue to do so, we still see that the Western defense industry - that is, the defense industry of the states that help us - is not able to produce enough to produce artillery ammunition," the foreign minister said.

Kuleba notes that Russia clearly prevails in the supply of artillery ammunition. One of the reasons for this is supplies from North Korea.

As ridiculous as it may sound, it seems that North Korea is a more effective partner for Russia than friends who supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition. This is ridiculous. And it has to change - Kuleba said.

"While we appreciate everything we receive, the scale of the war demands more," he added.

The minister also called on Western allies and the defense industry to stop blaming each other for not increasing production fast enough.

"When it comes to making concrete decisions, we see our partners sometimes drown in endless discussions. But there is no time to sink, we have to swim," Kuleba emphasized.

