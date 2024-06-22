Invaders are trying to withdraw their units from the north of Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them - Voloshin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91311 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119803 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233662 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143376 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369159 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181752 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91311 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86160 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103079 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100150 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119803 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1172 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4430 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11732 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13381 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17369 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Invaders are trying to withdraw their units from the north of Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them - Voloshin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23994 views

The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv region for two days. The enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the areas of Volchansk, Tihy and Glubokoe due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability, because the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them.

Invaders are trying to withdraw their units from the north of Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them - Voloshin

The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv region for two days. The enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the areas of Volchansk, Tihy and Glubokoe due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability, because the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them. This was stated on Saturday by the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Kharkiv Region. As of this morning and over the past day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions there, but the enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the areas of Volchansk, Tihy and Glubokoe due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability, because the Defense Forces there reliably held the defense and quite successfully defeated them. We can say that the enemy is partially withdrawing some units for additional staffing, because they are not combat - ready," Voloshin said.

He added that the invaders use aviation in this direction, using guided aerial bombs and unguided missiles at the cities and villages of Kharkiv region. We are talking, in particular, about the settlements of Liptsy, Zelenoe, Neskuchnoye, Shiikovka, Zeleny Gai and Borovaya.

"Just in that direction, the enemy carried out 21 airstrikes over the past day, dropping 32 Kabs. The Defense Forces courageously and reliably resist the enemy in this direction. As a result of the fighting, more than 60 invaders were killed and wounded during the day. Also, the enemy destroyed 2 tanks, 4 cars, special equipment, as well as 42 UAVs and 18 shelters together with the enemy," Voloshin added.

recall

To strengthen the units that hold Chasov Yar and the outskirts of the city, units of one of the brigades were moved. The decision is balanced, because the enemy does not give up trying to capture Chasov Yar and its surroundings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31