Invaders are trying to withdraw their units from the north of Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them - Voloshin

The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv region for two days. The enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the areas of Volchansk, Tihy and Glubokoe due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability, because the Defense Forces quite successfully defeated them. This was stated on Saturday by the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Regarding Kharkiv Region. As of this morning and over the past day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions there, but the enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the areas of Volchansk, Tihy and Glubokoe due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability, because the Defense Forces there reliably held the defense and quite successfully defeated them. We can say that the enemy is partially withdrawing some units for additional staffing, because they are not combat - ready," Voloshin said.

He added that the invaders use aviation in this direction, using guided aerial bombs and unguided missiles at the cities and villages of Kharkiv region. We are talking, in particular, about the settlements of Liptsy, Zelenoe, Neskuchnoye, Shiikovka, Zeleny Gai and Borovaya.

"Just in that direction, the enemy carried out 21 airstrikes over the past day, dropping 32 Kabs. The Defense Forces courageously and reliably resist the enemy in this direction. As a result of the fighting, more than 60 invaders were killed and wounded during the day. Also, the enemy destroyed 2 tanks, 4 cars, special equipment, as well as 42 UAVs and 18 shelters together with the enemy," Voloshin added.

To strengthen the units that hold Chasov Yar and the outskirts of the city, units of one of the brigades were moved. The decision is balanced, because the enemy does not give up trying to capture Chasov Yar and its surroundings.