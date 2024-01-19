International delivery of driver's licenses: the service was launched in five more countries
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has expanded its international driver's license delivery service to five more countries: Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Austria. Thus, Ukrainians can now order driver's licenses in 17 European countries.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched international delivery of driver's licenses in 5 more countries: Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Austria. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.
Ukrainians can order international delivery of their driver's license in 17 European countries. Today we are launching this service for our citizens in Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Austria,
Details
It is noted that in almost 3 months since the introduction of the service, about 3 thousand applications for the production of driving documents have been received. The greatest demand is in Poland.
You can place an order in a few clicks. International delivery takes about 15 days. This is one of the most popular MIA services abroad, so we are constantly working to expand the list of countries where it will be available,
Recall
Ukrainian drivers can get a new license through the post office, even if they just want to change their photo or correct the transliteration of their surname. To exchange or renew a driver's license, you can now order a document from Diia with delivery via Ukrposhta.