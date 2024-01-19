International delivery of driver's licenses: the service was launched in five more countries

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched international delivery of driver's licenses in 5 more countries: Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Austria. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Ukrainians can order international delivery of their driver's license in 17 European countries. Today we are launching this service for our citizens in Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Austria, - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Details

It is noted that in almost 3 months since the introduction of the service, about 3 thousand applications for the production of driving documents have been received. The greatest demand is in Poland.

You can place an order in a few clicks. International delivery takes about 15 days. This is one of the most popular MIA services abroad, so we are constantly working to expand the list of countries where it will be available, - the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Recall

Ukrainian drivers can get a new license through the post office, even if they just want to change their photo or correct the transliteration of their surname. To exchange or renew a driver's license, you can now order a document from Diia with delivery via Ukrposhta.