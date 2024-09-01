ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Increasing the excise tax on fuel, stopping payments to people who provided their housing to IDPs for free. What other changes are expected to happen to Ukrainians on September 1

Increasing the excise tax on fuel, stopping payments to people who provided their housing to IDPs for free. What other changes are expected to happen to Ukrainians on September 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23560 views

Starting from September 1, 2024, Ukraine will increase the excise tax on fuel. It will also end assistance under the Shelter program, make it possible to obtain a passport through Ukrposhta, and introduce restrictions on the sale of nicotine-containing products.

Starting September 1, 2024, Ukraine will gradually increase the excise tax on gasoline and diesel fuel. There are also several other important changes in store for Ukrainians, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill in July this year. The document provides for a gradual increase in excise tax rates on fuel to the minimum level set by the European Union.

Starting from September 1, the excise tax rate will be equal t

- for gasoline - 242.6 euros/1,000 liters;

- for diesel fuel: 177.6 euros/1,000 liters;

- for liquefied gas (propane or a mixture of propane and butane) - 148 euros/1,000 liters.

The gradual increase in the fuel excise tax will last until 2028.

Starting from September 1, Ukrainians who used the Shelter program and provided their homes to IDPs free of charge will no longer receive assistance. The amount of assistance provided to partially compensate for utility costs was UAH 900 during the heating season and UAH 450 in other months of the year.

Funds for this were provided by international donors.

Starting from September 1, Ukrainians living in other countries will be able to get a new passport with the help of Ukrposhta. To do this, you will need to use an electronic stamp with a QR code and pay for the service, which will cost six dollars, in your personal account on the postal operator's website.

Also, in the first month of autumn, Ukraine will begin the next stage of restrictions on the sale of nicotine-containing products.

Thus, it will be prohibited to import, transport, store and sell nicotine products for oral use in Ukraine without an excise stamp. At the same time, the remains of nicotine-containing products that were previously imported into Ukraine and do not have excise stamps may be sold until October 1, 2024.

