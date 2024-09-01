Increasing the excise tax on fuel, stopping payments to people who provided their housing to IDPs for free. What other changes are expected to happen to Ukrainians on September 1

Starting September 1, 2024, Ukraine will gradually increase the excise tax on gasoline and diesel fuel. There are also several other important changes in store for Ukrainians, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill in July this year. The document provides for a gradual increase in excise tax rates on fuel to the minimum level set by the European Union.

Starting from September 1, the excise tax rate will be equal t

- for gasoline - 242.6 euros/1,000 liters;

- for diesel fuel: 177.6 euros/1,000 liters;

- for liquefied gas (propane or a mixture of propane and butane) - 148 euros/1,000 liters.

The gradual increase in the fuel excise tax will last until 2028.

Starting from September 1, Ukrainians who used the Shelter program and provided their homes to IDPs free of charge will no longer receive assistance. The amount of assistance provided to partially compensate for utility costs was UAH 900 during the heating season and UAH 450 in other months of the year.

Funds for this were provided by international donors.

Starting from September 1, Ukrainians living in other countries will be able to get a new passport with the help of Ukrposhta. To do this, you will need to use an electronic stamp with a QR code and pay for the service, which will cost six dollars, in your personal account on the postal operator's website.

Also, in the first month of autumn, Ukraine will begin the next stage of restrictions on the sale of nicotine-containing products.

Thus, it will be prohibited to import, transport, store and sell nicotine products for oral use in Ukraine without an excise stamp. At the same time, the remains of nicotine-containing products that were previously imported into Ukraine and do not have excise stamps may be sold until October 1, 2024.