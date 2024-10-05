ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Zaporizhzhia, in the middle of a residential area, unknown persons launched fireworks

In Zaporizhzhia, in the middle of a residential area, unknown persons launched fireworks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29970 views

In the Dniprovskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, a group of young people set off fireworks to celebrate their birthday. The police classified the incident as hooliganism and are identifying all those involved to bring them to justice.

Unidentified persons set off fireworks in a residential area of Zaporizhzhia: law enforcement officers are establishing the perpetrators and the circumstances of the offense. This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

At about 20:10, the police station received a report from concerned citizens that someone was launching fireworks in the Dniprovsky district of the city. A police unit was immediately sent to the scene,

- the statement said.

Details

Law enforcement officers have previously established that a group of young people was involved in the offense, allegedly celebrating the birthday of one of the participants. When the police arrived, only part of the group was still there.

The incident was classified under Part 2 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police are currently identifying all the perpetrators of the incident in order to bring them to justice in accordance with the current legislation.

Recall

On August 1, in Dnipro, two men are suspected of launching fireworks in violation of the ban. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on hooliganism committed by a group of people.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

