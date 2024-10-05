In Zaporizhzhia, in the middle of a residential area, unknown persons launched fireworks

Unidentified persons set off fireworks in a residential area of Zaporizhzhia: law enforcement officers are establishing the perpetrators and the circumstances of the offense. This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

At about 20:10, the police station received a report from concerned citizens that someone was launching fireworks in the Dniprovsky district of the city. A police unit was immediately sent to the scene, - the statement said.

Details

Law enforcement officers have previously established that a group of young people was involved in the offense, allegedly celebrating the birthday of one of the participants. When the police arrived, only part of the group was still there.

The incident was classified under Part 2 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police are currently identifying all the perpetrators of the incident in order to bring them to justice in accordance with the current legislation.

Recall

On August 1, in Dnipro, two men are suspected of launching fireworks in violation of the ban. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on hooliganism committed by a group of people.