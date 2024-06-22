In the occupied territories in Luhansk region a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of crimes - RMA

In the Luhansk region in the occupied territories, the contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of committing a crime, the Russians are not going to remove the engineering border structures in Melove, while the situation in the Limansky direction remains tense, the Luhansk RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

In the Limansky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to break through our defenses near Grekovka, Nevsky, in the Serebryansky forest. The Ukrainian military is taking measures to prevent the aggressor from moving deeper into the country. 14 times the invaders stormed in the Kupyansky direction, in particular, near Stelmakhovka, – said the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor. - Nevsky was shelled by the enemy from artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems. Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka came under mortar and artillery fire.

As indicated in the RMA, in the occupied territories "a manual was received, according to which the security forces are required to offer to conclude a contract with the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation not only to the accused, but also to suspects." "That is, almost everyone. After that, they promise to help stop the criminal case. Both curfew violators and those who are under administrative supervision are offered to join the Russian army. The implementation of the plan should be reported to senior management," the RMA noted on Facebook.

It is also indicated that in the occupied territories, the Russians are not going to remove engineering border structures in Melovoye. "They will remain there until the end of martial law on the territory of the "LPR". This was reported in the press service of the governor of the Rostov region. They are sure that these structures protect the invaders from people who are trying to carry out illegal movement of weapons in order to organize terrorist attacks on the territory. The simplification of border crossing was announced almost two years ago – on paper," the RMA noted.

