In the occupied territories in Luhansk region a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of crimes - RMA

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91025 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119493 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233535 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143305 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369117 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197921 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91025 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85842 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99850 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119493 views
In the occupied territories in Luhansk region a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of crimes - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24846 views

In the Luhansk region in the occupied territories, a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of committing a crime, the Russians are not going to remove engineering border structures in Melovoye, while the situation in the Limansky direction remains tense.

In the occupied territories in Luhansk region a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of crimes - RMA

In the Luhansk region in the occupied territories, the contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is offered even to suspects of committing a crime, the Russians are not going to remove the engineering border structures in Melove, while the situation in the Limansky direction remains tense, the Luhansk RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

In the Limansky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to break through our defenses near Grekovka, Nevsky, in the Serebryansky forest. The Ukrainian military is taking measures to prevent the aggressor from moving deeper into the country. 14 times the invaders stormed in the Kupyansky direction, in particular, near Stelmakhovka, – said the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor. - Nevsky was shelled by the enemy from artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems. Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka came under mortar and artillery fire.

As indicated in the RMA, in the occupied territories "a manual was received, according to which the security forces are required to offer to conclude a contract with the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation not only to the accused, but also to suspects." "That is, almost everyone. After that, they promise to help stop the criminal case. Both curfew violators and those who are under administrative supervision are offered to join the Russian army. The implementation of the plan should be reported to senior management," the RMA noted on Facebook.

It is also indicated that in the occupied territories, the Russians are not going to remove engineering border structures in Melovoye. "They will remain there until the end of martial law on the territory of the "LPR". This was reported in the press service of the governor of the Rostov region. They are sure that these structures protect the invaders from people who are trying to carry out illegal movement of weapons in order to organize terrorist attacks on the territory. The simplification of border crossing was announced almost two years ago – on paper," the RMA noted.

In the occupied Luhansk region, farmers face fines for non-fulfillment of the plan due to the death of the crop21.06.24, 13:27 • 20262 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
