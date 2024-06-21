In the Amur region of the Russian Federation, a helicopter crashed: there are dead

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90906 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102389 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119349 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233472 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369097 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90906 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85711 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119349 views
In the Amur region of the Russian Federation, a helicopter crashed: there are dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15506 views

A helicopter crashed in the Amur region of Russia, killing four people on board, including three passengers and the pilot.

In the Amur region of the Russian Federation, a helicopter crashed: there are dead

Four people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Amur region of Russia. This  is reported by Russian agencies with reference to emergency services.

Details 

As noted, the Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed. 

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the accident on violation of the rules of Traffic Safety and operation of air transport, which led to the death of two or more persons by negligence (Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code).

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, there were three passengers and a pilot on board the helicopter.

The helicopter on Thursday, June 20, took off from the site of the timber processing plant, but did not arrive at the designated place.

On the morning of June 21, the location of the helicopter, which, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, crashed, was established.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
