In the Amur region of the Russian Federation, a helicopter crashed: there are dead

Four people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Amur region of Russia. This is reported by Russian agencies with reference to emergency services.

Details

As noted, the Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the accident on violation of the rules of Traffic Safety and operation of air transport, which led to the death of two or more persons by negligence (Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code).

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, there were three passengers and a pilot on board the helicopter.

The helicopter on Thursday, June 20, took off from the site of the timber processing plant, but did not arrive at the designated place.

On the morning of June 21, the location of the helicopter, which, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, crashed, was established.