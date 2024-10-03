In Sumy interruptions in the operation of the warning system due to an emergency power outage

In Sumy, due to an emergency power outage, there are interruptions in the local automated central warning system, the head of the Sumy CMA Oleksiy Drozdenko said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"We also have interruptions in the local automated centralized warning system. This is due to an emergency power outage. Although the alert in the region has been going on since 9:15 am and still lasts almost 7 hours," Drozdenko wrote.

The head of the CMA called for using the Air Alert app and listening to UA: Ukrainian Radio 88.1 FM, "where important information will be transmitted.

Recall

There was a temporary emergency power outage in Sumy and Sumy district. There were also problems with communication and water supply.