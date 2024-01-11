In Rivne region, two teenagers who damaged property in a shelter were found and punished

In the Rivne region, in the city of Sarny, law enforcement officers tracked down two teenagers who had damaged property in the shelter of an apartment building the day before. Juvenile prosecutors drew up an administrative report on disorderly conduct against one of the offenders, and the mother will be held responsible for the act of the other juvenile offender. This was reported by the police of Rivne region, UNN reports.

One of them, a 16-year-old, has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement. Juvenile prevention inspectors drew up an administrative report against him for committing disorderly conduct under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. His mother will be held responsible for the illegal actions of the other 14-year-old: the juvenile prevention inspectors drew up an administrative report against the woman under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for failure to fulfill her child-rearing responsibilities. - police said.

Details

The police said that they received a report of hooliganism in shelter in the morning of January 8.

It is noted that in the shelter, which is located in an apartment building, unknown persons knocked down the door to the bathroom, damaged a bench and plumbing, and broke several light bulbs.

Officers of the Sarny District Police Department found that two underage residents of Sarny may have been involved in the damage to the property.

Law enforcement officers reviewed the video from the CCTV cameras and found out that on Saturday, January 6, the boys were walking in the central part of the city and went into the shelter to keep warm. However, they could not stay there for long.

Currently, law enforcement officers have drawn up two reports of administrative offenses for the damaged property. One was handed over to a 16-year-old teenager, and the other to the mother of his 14-year-old friend who helped destroy the property in the shelter.