In Odesa region, a man gave wine to three children: one of the boys was hospitalized

A resident of the Izmail district of Odesa region gave three children homemade wine. As a result, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition with alcohol poisoning. This was reported by the main department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN writes.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that three friends of 10, 11 and 12 years old gathered at the eldest of them when the adults were not at home.

Their lodger suggested that they celebrate the holidays with homemade wine. They started drinking at home and ended up in the park on a bench, where a teacher noticed them. The youngest of the boys was already feeling sick, so the woman called an ambulance. At the hospital, the incident was reported to the police.

Currently, a report on administrative offenses has been drawn up against the man who brought the minors to a state of intoxication.

The children's parents will also be held liable for failing to fulfill their parenting responsibilities. All of them face a fine.

