In Odesa region, a man gave wine to three children: one of the boys was hospitalized

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 74225 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109097 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138427 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175646 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171439 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281901 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178184 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167175 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148824 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103895 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103694 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105709 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79367 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53532 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 74225 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249586 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260064 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37276 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138427 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106358 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106360 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122496 views
In Odesa region, a man gave wine to three children: one of the boys was hospitalized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27574 views

In Odesa, a man treated his three children to homemade wine, which resulted in the hospitalization of a 10-year-old child with poisoning. The police pressed charges.

A resident of the Izmail district of Odesa region gave three children homemade wine. As a result, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition with alcohol poisoning. This was reported by the main department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN writes.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that three friends of 10, 11 and 12 years old gathered at the eldest of them when the adults were not at home. 

Their lodger suggested that they celebrate the holidays with homemade wine. They started drinking at home and ended up in the park on a bench, where a teacher noticed them. The youngest of the boys was already feeling sick, so the woman called an ambulance. At the hospital, the incident was reported to the police.

Currently, a report on administrative offenses has been drawn up against the man who brought the minors to a state of intoxication.

The children's parents will also be held liable for failing to fulfill their parenting responsibilities. All of them face a fine.

From death to mild diarrhea: occupiers in Mariupol banned from selling alcohol due to poisoning29.12.23, 14:54 • 26368 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergencies

