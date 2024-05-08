In Odesa, a man stabbed a teenager to death for refusing to let him smoke: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72949 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105551 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148513 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249273 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165149 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148283 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

In Odesa, a man stabbed a teenager to death for refusing to let him smoke: what is known

In Odesa, a man stabbed a teenager to death for refusing to let him smoke: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18639 views

A 24-year-old Kharkiv resident stabbed a 16-year-old boy in Odesa because he refused to give him a cigarette, and now faces up to 15 years in prison for premeditated murder.

On April 6, late in the evening, a 24-year-old man stabbed a 16-year-old boy in Odesa after he refused to give him a cigarette. The teenager died before paramedics arrived. The attacker was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police. 

Details 

According to the police, on the evening of April 6, two underage peers were hurrying home before the curfew on Varnenska Street. On the way, they were called out by young men who were sitting on a bench near a playground and wanted to smoke. The 16-year-old friends refused the strangers. Because of this, according to law enforcement officers, two disgruntled young men from the company started a verbal altercation and a pushing match with them.

One attacker beat up a teenager, but the teenager used tear gas and fled. He later called a private security company to ask for help. 

At the same time, the second man stabbed the other student in the chest, damaging his heart. When the beaten young man returned, the injured boy was lying on the ground, and the company of strangers was gone. He called an ambulance. 

Security guards arrived and tried to provide the wounded Odesa resident with first aid, but unfortunately, he died before the medics arrived. Preliminarily, the guy died as a result of a heart injury and acute blood loss. The exact cause of death will be determined by the results of a forensic medical examination

- the statement said.

The very next morning, law enforcement officers detained his attacker in a rented apartment in the Khadzhibey district of the city. He was a 24-year-old resident of Kharkiv. 

Criminalists  examined the biological traces seized during the initial investigative actions. The results of the study reportedly confirmed the young man's involvement in the crime.

During the investigation, he said that he had thrown the weapon on the canopy over the entrance of a residential building near the scene. Law enforcement officers seized the knife and will send it for examination along with other material evidence.

Based on sufficient evidence, investigators served the defendant with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder, i.e. intentional unlawful infliction of death on another person.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the police are requesting a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The young man faces up to fifteen years in prison for his crime.  

Proceedings were initiated over the beating of the second teenager under Article 125 of the Criminal Code. The investigation is ongoing.

They were settling their relationship: 23-year-old teacher attacks two former students with a knife, one of them dies27.04.24, 21:34 • 34893 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

