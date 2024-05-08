In Odesa, a man stabbed a teenager to death for refusing to let him smoke: what is known

On April 6, late in the evening, a 24-year-old man stabbed a 16-year-old boy in Odesa after he refused to give him a cigarette. The teenager died before paramedics arrived. The attacker was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to the police, on the evening of April 6, two underage peers were hurrying home before the curfew on Varnenska Street. On the way, they were called out by young men who were sitting on a bench near a playground and wanted to smoke. The 16-year-old friends refused the strangers. Because of this, according to law enforcement officers, two disgruntled young men from the company started a verbal altercation and a pushing match with them.

One attacker beat up a teenager, but the teenager used tear gas and fled. He later called a private security company to ask for help.

At the same time, the second man stabbed the other student in the chest, damaging his heart. When the beaten young man returned, the injured boy was lying on the ground, and the company of strangers was gone. He called an ambulance.

Security guards arrived and tried to provide the wounded Odesa resident with first aid, but unfortunately, he died before the medics arrived. Preliminarily, the guy died as a result of a heart injury and acute blood loss. The exact cause of death will be determined by the results of a forensic medical examination - the statement said.

The very next morning, law enforcement officers detained his attacker in a rented apartment in the Khadzhibey district of the city. He was a 24-year-old resident of Kharkiv.

Criminalists examined the biological traces seized during the initial investigative actions. The results of the study reportedly confirmed the young man's involvement in the crime.

During the investigation, he said that he had thrown the weapon on the canopy over the entrance of a residential building near the scene. Law enforcement officers seized the knife and will send it for examination along with other material evidence.

Based on sufficient evidence, investigators served the defendant with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder, i.e. intentional unlawful infliction of death on another person.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the police are requesting a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The young man faces up to fifteen years in prison for his crime.

Proceedings were initiated over the beating of the second teenager under Article 125 of the Criminal Code. The investigation is ongoing.

