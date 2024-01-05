In Mykolaiv region, warehouses burned down due to a "shahed" hit, a kindergarten was damaged - RMA

In Mykolaiv region, warehouses of an agricultural enterprise burned down the night before due to a hit by an enemy Shahed drone, and there were damages to a kindergarten, a cultural center and private houses, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Friday, UNN reports.

On the evening of January 4, a Shahed 131/136 UAV hit a warehouse in Bashtanka district in Bashtanka, which caught fire and was promptly extinguished - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the building of a kindergarten, the village center of culture and private houses were also damaged. There were no casualties.

