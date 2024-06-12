In Kherson region, 3 people were wounded by russian strikes, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged

In the Kherson region, russian strikes injured 3 people and damaged a high-rise building, 22 private houses, critical infrastructure, a shopping center, an administrative building and cars. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Stanislav, Sadove, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Tokarivka, Veletynske, Berehove, Zarichne, Ingulets, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Tyahyntsi, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Lvov, Olhivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Bourhunka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day - informed Oleksandr Prokudin.

The enemy forces hit residential areas in Kherson region, damaging a multi-storey building and 22 private houses.

In addition, there were hits to critical infrastructure, a shopping center, an office building and cars.

Unfortunately, 3 people were injured as a result of this aggression.

