In Kherson man was injured in an explosion while trying to disassemble a grenade
Kyiv • UNN
A 35-year-old resident of Kherson was injured while trying to disassemble the grenade himself. The victim was taken to the hospital with blast trauma and shin injuries. Rescuers remind about the danger of handling explosive devices.
In Kherson, a 35-year-old man was injured while trying to disassemble a grenade on his own, and was taken to the hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
A man was injured in Kherson due to careless handling of explosives. A 35-year-old resident of Kherson tried to disassemble a grenade on his own. The explosive device detonated, causing him to suffer blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his shins
The man was taken to the hospital for medical care.
"We remind you that it is extremely dangerous to touch explosive devices! Move to a safe distance and notify rescuers or police," the RMA emphasized.
