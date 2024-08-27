In Kherson man was injured in an explosion while trying to disassemble a grenade

In Kherson, a 35-year-old man was injured while trying to disassemble a grenade on his own, and was taken to the hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A man was injured in Kherson due to careless handling of explosives. A 35-year-old resident of Kherson tried to disassemble a grenade on his own. The explosive device detonated, causing him to suffer blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his shins - RMA reported on Telegram.

The man was taken to the hospital for medical care.

"We remind you that it is extremely dangerous to touch explosive devices! Move to a safe distance and notify rescuers or police," the RMA emphasized.

In Kharkiv region, a man exploded on explosives in his own garden: his foot was amputated