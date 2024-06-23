In Kharkiv, electricity supply and metro traffic were restored after Russian strikes

Electricity supply has been restored in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkivoblenergo, reports UNN.

In addition, metro traffic has already been restored.

As of 17 hours on June 23, the number of wounded as a result of an enemy strike by guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv is already 11 people. a 73-year-old man was killed.

In general, according to the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, there were more than 3 hits by guided aerial bombs.

"An educational institution was damaged in the Shevchenko district. There was a woman in it — she received mild injuries. She received medical assistance. Windows were broken in apartment buildings nearby, and building facades were damaged. The house tour continues.

In Kholodnogorsk district, hits to the private sector were recorded — 2 houses were destroyed. There was also a" arrival" in the Kievsky district, in an industrial zone, " Sinegubov said.