In Izhevsk in Russia a shopping center that was used for drone production burns down - rosmedia

Last night, a fire broke out in the Russian city of Izhevsk, where a shopping center, which was previously used for the production of UAVs, is located. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian telegram channel ASTRA.

Details

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reportedly said that a "production building" of 3,500 square meters was on fire. "The activities of the enterprise where the fire occurred are related to the production of professional detergents and disinfectants. The cause of the fire is unknown," the Russian media reported, citing the Emergencies Ministry.

Media reports indicate that the address where the fire occurred is home to the Izhsintez-Khimprom chemical plant and the Novy Dom shopping center, which, according to media reports, was used for drone production last year.

Recall

