In an attempt to legalize gauleiters of the occupied territories, russia sent pushilin to Uzbekistan - Resistance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92549 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109519 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152269 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252158 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174556 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39854 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74246 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42326 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67710 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226841 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238515 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225231 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92549 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67710 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74246 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113292 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114172 views
Actual
In an attempt to legalize gauleiters of the occupied territories, russia sent pushilin to Uzbekistan - Resistance

In an attempt to legalize gauleiters of the occupied territories, russia sent pushilin to Uzbekistan - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50626 views

russia has sent the leader of the so-called "dpr" denis pushilin to Uzbekistan as part of a russian delegation in an attempt to legitimize him as a representative of the territories occupied by russia.

The leader of the so-called "dpr" denis pushilin visited a chemical technology park in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reported.

Details

On April 3, 2024, the so-called "head of the dpr" denis pushilin was part of a russian delegation to Uzbekistan, where they visited the Chirchik Chemical and Industrial Technopark in the Tashkent region.

Sprotyv believes that the purpose of this trip may be to try to legalize pushylin as a representative of the territory captured by russia.

By including a gauleiter of the TOT of Donetsk region in a russian delegation that visited a russian industrial facility in Uzbekistan, the kremlin is trying to gradually legalize its proxies on the TOT. Allegedly, they are perceived as legitimate representatives of the territories "annexed" to russia, thus legitimizing the seized territories

- the post says.

The Resistance notes that local media did not mention pushilin's presence in the delegation. At the same time, the information about the visit was presented as an exchange of experience and a potential opportunity to attract investment from Uzbekistan to implement projects in the TOT.

At the same time, the russian occupation administration in the TOT of Donetsk region is actively promoting plans to create Azovstal on the basis of the destroyed plant.

This project is part of a broader strategy of the occupiers aimed at promoting the "restoration" of the economy of the occupied territories and erasing the memory of what life looked like in these settlements before the russian occupation. It is important to note that Azovstal is not just an industrial facility. It is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to russian aggression. Using the plant's territory for the occupiers' "eco-technopark" will be another act of mockery of the memory of the fallen defenders of Mariupol. The international community must condemn the occupiers' plans for a "technology park" at Azovstal and take measures to prevent the aggressor from circumventing international sanctions

- Sprotyv adds.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to the leaders of the "dpr" terrorist organization denis pushilin, artem zhoza and vladimir vysotsky, who organized pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region with massive fraud and staged video materials.

Occupants are putting Ukrainian mines under the knife - The Resistance Center26.04.24, 03:58 • 100665 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

Contact us about advertising