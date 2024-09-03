In a few days we will have one queue or no outages at all - expert
Kyiv • UNN
The director of the Center for Energy Research predicts that power supply in Ukraine will be fully restored within a few days. This will be possible due to the rapid pace of restoration of high-voltage networks.
Power supply may be fully restored in the coming days, thanks to the rapid pace of restoration of high-voltage networks. This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, during a briefing, UNN reports.
Details
"I expect that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow this result will be achieved. This is based on the dynamics of restoration of high-voltage networks that I observe. In a few days, we will have one line or no outages at all," Kharchenko said.
Recall
NPC Ukrenergo announced changes to the schedule of power outages on September 3 - there will be more outage schedules.