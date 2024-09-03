In a few days we will have one queue or no outages at all - expert

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125853 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205804 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157440 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155065 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202126 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190400 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105157 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 64712 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 76716 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 50138 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101077 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 86007 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205804 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190400 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217006 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204914 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 11219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 33003 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151682 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150852 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154857 views
In a few days we will have one queue or no outages at all - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14896 views

The director of the Center for Energy Research predicts that power supply in Ukraine will be fully restored within a few days. This will be possible due to the rapid pace of restoration of high-voltage networks.

Power supply may be fully restored in the coming days, thanks to the rapid pace of restoration of high-voltage networks. This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"I expect that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow this result will be achieved. This is based on the dynamics of restoration of high-voltage networks that I observe. In a few days, we will have one line or no outages at all," Kharchenko said.

Recall

NPC Ukrenergo announced changes to the schedule of power outages on September 3 - there will be more outage schedules.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy

