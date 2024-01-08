In 2023, the number of dead and missing migrants on the Mediterranean route increased significantly

In 2023, 974 migrants died and 1372 went missing on the Mediterranean route. A significant increase compared to 2022 and 2021 was reported by RaiNews with reference to the International Organization for Migration, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, 974 migrants died on the central Mediterranean route, and 1372 were reported missing. This is 529 more deaths and 848 more missing persons than in 2022. And by 662 and 891 respectively in 2021.

It is also noted that 17,025 migrants were intercepted in 2023 by the Libyan coast guard and returned to the North African country.

Recall

On December 17, it was reportedthat at least 61 migrants, including women and children, died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast.

