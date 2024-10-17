Illicit enrichment: MP Allakhverdiieva is served with a notice of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The SAPO has served a notice of suspicion to the MP of illicit enrichment of over UAH 20 million. With these funds, the MP purchased a house near Odesa, where she lives.
People's Deputy Iryna Allakhverdiieva was served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.
The SAPO does not indicate the name of the MP, but as UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Iryna Allakhverdiieva, a member of the Servant of the People party.
On October 16, 2024, on behalf of the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the SAPO prosecutor served a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment to a current MP of Ukraine
As the investigation established, in 2021-2022, the MP acquired assets that exceeded her official income and savings for this period by more than UAH 20 million.
For the money received as unjustified assets, the MP subsequently purchased a house near Odesa, where she lives, through a legal entity. The MP's actions are qualified under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine
